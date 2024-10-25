Norfolk man sentenced to 5 years for involuntary manslaughter of 14-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly handling a firearm.

In September of 2023, Albert James Sutton, 27, was supervising a group of around 12 children when he was showing off a gun and unintentionally shot 14-year-old Amir Burnette.

Watch: Norfolk community holds vigil for Norview Middle School student shot, killed

Candlelight vigil held for Norfolk 14-year old shot and killed

After shooting Burnette, Sutton fled the home. Norfolk police arrived shortly after and found a group of unsupervised children and Burnette was unresponsive.

Burnette died later as a result of his injuries.

Watch: Norfolk police arrest man in shooting death of 14-year-old

Norfolk police arrest man in shooting death of 14-year-old

“The death of Amir Burnett was not just a tragic accident; it was also a crime,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “The criminal negligence Mr. Sutton engaged in cost a child his life and a family their child, and it caused other children to see a friend die."