Norfolk Police Department looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police is requesting the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since November 2023. Police are looking for 39-year-old Blanchard Q. Sanks Jr.
Here is the information shared by police:
Name: Blanchard Q. Sanks Jr.
Age at time of disappearance: 39
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 170 lbs
Missing From: Norfolk, Virginia
Missing Since: November 23, 2023
Details: BLANCHARD GOES BY “BOO” AND HE HAS A CHIPPED FRONT TOOTH.
Contact: Norfolk Police Department 757-664-7000