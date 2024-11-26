Norfolk Police Department looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police is requesting the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since November 2023. Police are looking for 39-year-old Blanchard Q. Sanks Jr.

Here is the information shared by police:

Virginia State Police

Name: Blanchard Q. Sanks Jr.

Age at time of disappearance: 39

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 170 lbs

Missing From: Norfolk, Virginia

Missing Since: November 23, 2023

Details: BLANCHARD GOES BY “BOO” AND HE HAS A CHIPPED FRONT TOOTH.

Contact: Norfolk Police Department 757-664-7000