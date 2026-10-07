Two Norview High School students shot on Sewells Point Road: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Norview High School students were injured in a shooting on Sewells Point Road, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers responded to the 6800 block around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two 16-year-old students who had been shot. Both have been taken to a local hospital and one has severe injuries.

Dismissal from Norview Middle School has now been delayed.

"The Norfolk Police Department are on scene and Norfolk Public Schools Security are assisting as well as following safety protocols," NPS said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work closely with law enforcement and will share more information as soon as we can."

Norfolk Public Schools later clarified that Norview High School students were involved, not middle school students.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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