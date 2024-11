NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department has been on the scene of a barricade situation Sunday morning.

NPD says a call came in shortly before 4:30 a.m. about trouble in the 3100 block of Grandy Avenue. It’s unclear who may be barricaded, but police say they are investigating.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area near Cromwell Drive.

This is a developing situation. News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.