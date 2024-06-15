Norfolk Public Schools offering free meals during Summer Food Service Program

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) said it will provide free meals to children under 18 as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

The program begins Monday, June 17, and runs through Friday, August 9.

Meals will be provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis at a number of locations and times listed here.

Watch related coverage: HRBT expansion could finish by September 2026

HRBT Expansion Project could finish by September of 2026

Meal sites can also be found by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

NPS said its schedule is subject to change and that updates will be provided to the linked list.

For more information, contact the Office of School Nutrition at schoolnutriton@nps.k12.va.us or call (757) 628-2760.