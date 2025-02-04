Norfolk State student sent to hospital after 'altercation' with other student, school says

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University student was taken to the hospital Monday after an "altercation" with another student, the school reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Norfolk State wrote the incident happened on campus. The victim is expected to recover, NSU said, and police have the "alleged assailant" in custody.

Norfolk Police also said Monday afternoon they were investigating the stabbing of a woman in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue, which is along the western edge of NSU's campus. Officials had not confirmed as of Monday evening whether the reported stabbing is the same incident.

The victim in that incident was described as having life-threatening injuries, according to police, who reported having detained a person of interest.

NSU said the case will be handled on its end according to University Code of Conduct policies, as police conduct an investigation.

NSU instituted a temporary no-trespass order on NSU-sponsored or controlled property as a safety measure, but said there is no current threat to the campus community.