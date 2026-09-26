Norfolk warns ODU football fans about coastal flooding near S.B. Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Emergency Management is warning Old Dominion University football fans about significant coastal flooding expected to impact travel to and from S.B. Ballard Stadium during Saturday night's game against James Madison University.

Daniel Hudson, the city of Norfolk's Emergency Management Director, said Hampton Boulevard will be flooded between 6 p.m. and approximately 1 a.m. — including when the game ends.

"The big football game it's going to be flooded down Hampton Boulevard between 6 PM in about 1 AM, especially when the football game ends," Hudson said.

Hudson said fans should plan alternate routes before heading out for the game.

"Be prepared that you may not be the route that you're going to be able to take going back home," Hudson said.

The city is recommending specific detour routes to help fans avoid the flooding.

"We are suggesting to take 35th St. or 38th St. off of Hampton Boulevard and go down Granby Street. You can make a ride or left and then travel down Granby Street to get to the interstate," Hudson said.

While flooded roads are not automatically closed, Hudson explained the challenges that come with managing them.

"If it's completely impassable to where nobody can get through it, and that is an option right, but if that also takes out for the resources of putting out the signs in the barrels and things like that, and then also if they continues to flood those barrels in those signs also wash away as well," Hudson said.

Hudson said the flooding may not be life-threatening, but it could still cause serious and costly problems for drivers.

"You know there's an old saying turnaround don't drown. It's not gonna be deep enough for people to drown, but it most certainly is deep enough for you to get your car stuck and caused lots of expensive damage to your vehicle," Hudson said.

Hudson said his priority is keeping everyone safe.

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