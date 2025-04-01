Norview High principal addresses 'potential threat on social media'

NORFOLK, Va. — In an email sent to Norview High School families and faculty, the principal said there will be an increased police presence on school grounds due to a "potential threat on social media."

Norfolk police say they were made aware of the social media post on Monday around 10:30 p.m.

Dr. Tori Jacobs-Sumbry contacted the Norfolk Police Department as a "proactive measure" after being notified of the threatening social media post.

The following email was sent to Norview famlies:

"Hello Norview High School families, this is Dr. Jacobs-Sumbry with an important message. Last night the administration was made aware of a potential threat on social media. As a proactive measure, Norfolk Police Department was contacted and there will be an increased police presence in our school today as we work collaboratively with the Norfolk Police Department to investigate. Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We ask for your support by refraining from sharing, commenting on, or replying to any related material posted on social media. Also please speak with your children about responsible use of social media, and the importance of reporting any suspicious activity they may observe or hear about." Dr. Jacobs-Sumbry

