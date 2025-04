NORFOLK, Va. — One man is dead and two people are hurt after a crash on Granby Street.

Norfolk Police say the crash happened on April 6 around 5:25 p.m. on the 6100 block of Granby Street. The driver, Andrew Swecker, 41, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he died on April 19, according to police. Both passengers in the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say preliminary investigation determined that the driver hit a curb and lost control of the vehicle.