Over 100 join 'Victory Over Violence' walk in Norfolk

Anthony Sabella/WTKR
NORFOLK, Va. - More than 100 registered for a Saturday walk against violence around Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood.

The Victory Over Violence 2k fun walk began around 10 a.m. on Saturday — hosted by nonprofit Reck League in conjunction with organizations Community First and Seniors Aging Gracefully.

The event was organized in an effort to inspire people to choose methods other than violence to resolve conflict and to make their neighborhoods a safer, cleaner place. According to the News 3 Homicide Tracker, Norfolk has seen 20 people killed in the city so far this year.

“One of the things I wanted to do was make sure we commend the organizers of this event, but most importantly, clap for yourselves," Norfolk City Councilwoman Danica Royster told the crowd shortly before the walk started.

Virginia State Senator Angelia Williams Graves was the keynote speaker for the event which began at Purpose Park on Church Street. A number of vendors also set up at the park, including a team from Virginia Department of Health.

