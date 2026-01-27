Performers prepare to adapt as renovation looms for Norfolk's Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk prepares to take Chrysler Hall offline for major renovations later in 2026, Broadway productions and local arts organizations are bracing for a significant transition — one that keeps performances in the city, but in smaller venues.

City officials say select Broadway shows will move to Harrison Opera House during the 2026–2027 and 2027–2028 seasons while Chrysler Hall undergoes renovation.

“In order to ensure Broadway in Norfolk continues during the renovations at Chrysler Hall, select shows will take place at Harrison Opera House during the 2026–2027 and 2027–2028 seasons,” the City said in a statement.

City leaders said patrons have enjoyed Broadway in Norfolk for more than 15 years and that the City is working closely with Nederlander National Markets LLC to maintain Broadway programming during the renovation.

Season ticketholders are expected to receive more information directly from SevenVenues.

While the relocation plan is outlined, many details about the renovation itself remain unsettled. City officials said the scope of work and project schedule for Chrysler Hall renovations have not yet been finalized, but are expected to include both interior and exterior improvements aimed at benefiting production companies and patrons.

City Council was scheduled to vote on the plan Tuesday evening, which addresses Broadway programming during the 2026–2027 and 2027–2028 seasons while Chrysler Hall is closed for renovation.

The vote was continued to February 10.

Fewer seats, tangible impacts

The shift from Chrysler Hall to Harrison Opera House carries immediate capacity implications.

Chrysler Hall seats approximately 2,488 people, while Harrison Opera House seats about 1,600 — a reduction of more than 800 seats per performance, or roughly 36 percent fewer seats.

For local arts groups that regularly perform at Chrysler Hall, that math has real consequences.

Susan Browney, owner of Golden Slippers Dance Studio in Virginia Beach, has staged her studio’s annual show at Chrysler Hall for more than four decades.

“It was traumatic. I’m not gonna lie,” Browney said. “It’s been our home for 46 years.”

Browney said her studio will still perform at Chrysler Hall this year — and that the show will mark the end of an era.

“I believe we are the final — the very final — show in Chrysler Hall,” she said.

After that performance, Golden Slippers will move its production to Harrison Opera House, forcing changes to ticketing, scheduling, and staging.

“It’s 1,000 seats smaller,” Browney said. “So that was the first thing — do we need to add another performance so everybody can come see the show?”

Backstage adjustments

Beyond seating, Browney said the differences between the two venues extend well behind the curtain.

“Chrysler Hall has huge wing space on each side,” she said. “I have never been in a facility that has that kind of wing space back there.”

She said reduced wing space and dressing areas affect how dancers move on and off stage and how quickly scenes can change.

“It’s had to make us think very creatively,” Browney said.

Browney said she has already begun adapting her production style to fit a smaller stage.

“I’m going to have to learn new tricks,” she said. “Using projections instead of the old-school backdrops.”

A renovation she supports

Despite the challenges, Browney said she understands — and supports — the decision to renovate Chrysler Hall.

“There is absolutely no doubt that a renovation is due, and it deserves it,” she said.

She described Chrysler Hall as a cultural anchor for the entire region.

“To me, Chrysler Hall is like the cultural hub of not just Norfolk,” Browney said. “But all of Hampton Roads.”

City officials echoed that sentiment, saying the planned improvements are intended to modernize the Chrysler Hall complex and improve the experience for both performers and audiences once the venue reopens.

Looking ahead

For now, Broadway productions and local arts organizations are preparing to adapt to fewer seats and tighter spaces, even as final renovation details and timelines are still being finalized.

Browney believes the temporary loss of Chrysler Hall could ultimately renew excitement for live performances.

“I think when it does reopen, there will be so much more interest,” she said. “Because it will have been missed so much.”

City leaders say additional information about Broadway programming, seating, and renovation timelines will be released as plans move closer to final approval.