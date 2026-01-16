Press conference addresses shooting of Norfolk realtor Judy Boone

NORFOLK, Va. — A press conference is being held regarding the shooting of Norfolk realtor Judy Boone on Friday.

Local attorney Pete Decker III provided more details into the shooting that left Boone injured.

Decker said Boone was struck by two bullets fired from the back porch of her Ocean View home through her window on New Year's Eve. One hit her wrist, the other struck her abdomen. Decker said he's thankful the window obstructed the path of the bullets.

“That may have caused the bullet to go one way or another,” Decker said.

The nature and motive of the crime remains unknown, according to Decker.

On Thursday, Boone's family said they will be offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Boone, a real-estate broker in Norfolk, was shot three times in her home on East Ocean View Avenue just before midnight on New Year's Eve. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound and is still recovering.

The Boone family previously put out a statement that reads:

The Boone family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern and support following the shooting of well-known Ocean View resident and real estate broker, Judy Boone, on New Year’s Eve. Judy was struck by gunfire inside her home on East Ocean View Avenue around 11:55 p.m. and sustained a non–life-threatening wound. She was promptly hospitalized and extends her heartfelt gratitude to Norfolk Fire and Rescue personnel and her medical team for their swift, professional care.

Judy is responding well to treatment and is currently in recovery. She thanks everyone for their kind wishes, thoughtful prayers, and continued support during this challenging time.

Norfolk police also asked Ocean View residents with cameras or doorbell systems to review their footage; specifically, in the 1600-2000 blocks of E Ocean View Avenue between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, and 2 a.m. on Jan 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police at 757-664-7032, the Norfolk crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.