Raising Cane's is a go! Norfolk council approves application for proposed restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk approved a proposal for a Raising Cane's restaurant in Ghent during Tuesday night's council meeting.

The proposed restaurant will be located at 1500 Monticello Avenue — just a few hundred feet from a Chick-fil-A and two blocks from the KFC at Monticello and 18th Street.

The council approved an application to rezone the address for commercial use, and a permit for a large-scale drive-through facility.

Representatives proposing the Raising Cane's first went to the Norfolk Planning Commission on May 23. The commission did not recommend the restaurant be built.

Commissioners brought up concerns about the potential drive-thru and how the restaurant would fit in with Norfolk's 2030 plan, which aims to make the city more walkable and bikable.

The representatives said at the time they would still want to go to the city council since the planning commission only votes on a recommendation.

Raising Cane's is a fast casual chicken fingers restaurant headquartered in Baton Rouge, La.