Reports: SEAL Team Six deployed to Mediterranean amid ongoing fighting in Middle East

NORFOLK, Va. — As the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues, the U.S. military appeared as of Monday to be taking a new step in response.

The U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six was deployed to the Mediterranean, specifically Cyprus, according to multiple national reports citing military sources, to potentially help evacuate American citizens from the region.

“I felt it was inevitable," retired Navy SEAL Don Mann said.

Mann is not surprised to hear reports SEAL Team Six is responding to the ongoing fighting in the Middle East and said the SEALs’ work could vary.

“I do believe it goes incremental steps," said Mann. "The first one might be advisory; ‘C’mon over. Help us.’ The second might be you’re going to help these civilians out of here, get them to safety as quickly as you can. Then, another mission tasking would be, possibly, help the IDF go in to get the hostages. But I don’t see how that’s not going to happen."

Over the weekend, an Army helicopter part of a unit that regularly helps get SEALs to and from missions crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during what’s being called a refueling training mission.

Mann worked with the unit as a SEAL.

"Ninety percent of what we did was with that unit, and we feel they’re the best in the world," Mann said.

Numerous ships and thousands of sailors part of Norfolk-based carrier strike groups have also been sent to the Mediterranean in response to the fighting.

In a recent interview with reporters, News 3 asked Virginia U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner about the U.S. military’s response.

Both said they approved.