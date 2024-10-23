SIDS cases are rising in Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

NORFOLK, Va. — October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. You may know it as SIDS. News 3 is looking into eye opening statistics here in Virginia as cases increase.

It's a health emergency that causes a baby under the age of one to die for no explained reason. CHKD is working to help families know the signs and symptoms.

"It's alarming. I have children and safe sleep is one of the most important things you can do to protect your infant" said Rianna Leazer.

Leazer is a physician at CHKD and a parent. She's made it her mission to ensure babies in the hospital and the community have the safest sleep environments. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, in 2022 nearly 147 babies in Eastern Virginia died.

Hampton Roads has a higher than average for the state rate of unexplained infant death. Health leaders say parents should follow the ABCs of the safe sleep, Alone, Back, and Crib, meaning the baby should always be alone, on their back, and inside their crib when sleeping.

"Anything with a firm sleeping mattress, and an infant that is wearing a wearable blanket. If you don't have access to a wearable blanket you can just use one blanket to swallow your infant" said Cristi Herrera, a Nurse Educator at CHKD.

Throughout this month and November, families can learn more about training and options about keeping their babies safe at every CHKD location.