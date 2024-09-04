Teen girl arrested following report of possible threats made to Maury High

NORFOLK, Va. — A teen girl has been arrested and accused of making threats about bombing or damaging buildings, according to Norfolk officials.

On Monday, Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police received a report about a possible threat to Maury High School. The school is located in the Ghent area of the city on Shirley Avenue.

After investigating, a 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged, officials say. She's currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Officials did not share further details on the alleged threats. We will update this article as we learn more.