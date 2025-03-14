Watch Now
Three injured from shooting on Spruce Street: NPD

Police lights - generic
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people arrived to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday morning, prompting a shooting investigation on Spruce Street, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police say they were notified of this incident around 2:21 a.m. The shooting investigation is focused on the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

The three injured people arrived to the hospital by car. Their gunshot wounds are non-life threatening, according to Norfolk police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

