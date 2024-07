NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk said two people were in the hospital after crashing into a downed power pole Wednesday morning.

Officers said they received a report of the crash at around 2:30 a.m.

The incident happened at Shore Drive and Huette Drive.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a woman was taken with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.