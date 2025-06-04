Watch Now
USS Gettysburg to return to Norfolk Friday after nearly 8-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — After a nearly eight-month deployment, the USS Gettysburg is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, U.S. Navy officials said.

The Gettysburg, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, set sail in September 2024 as a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier strike group.

The group included the USS Harry S. Truman, which returned to Norfolk June 1, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham, and Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine embarked squadrons.

The strike group carried out missions across Europe and the Middle East, exercises with NATO and combat operations in the Red Sea amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and Iran-backed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

