Virginia reckless driving program installs 90 devices in first 3 months

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is using new technology to keep reckless drivers from speeding.

This summer, the state launched its Intelligent Speed Assistance Program, which requires some reckless drivers to install a device in their vehicle that prevents them from exceeding the legal speed limit.

Three months into the program, the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program shared with News 3, 145 referrals have been made and 90 devices are currently installed.

Michael Travars, President of LifeSafer, a company that manufactures the technology, said the device works without disrupting the driver.

"The technology itself is actually really non-intrusive," Travars said.

Rather than alerting the driver with sounds or vibrations, the device simply prevents the vehicle from traveling above the posted speed limit.

Travars said the program is a meaningful step forward in road safety.

"It was incredible to see Virginia come along and say, you know what, this is technology that shows promise. This can truly make a difference," Travars said. "Virginia has led the way. They've implemented the program. There are drivers involved here."

Travars said the benefits extend beyond the drivers who have the devices installed.

"All those people in the crosswalks, the 25-mile-per-hour urban zones, the people they share the spaces with are safer as well because cars on the road are going the safe speed limit the way they're meant to be operated," Travars said.

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