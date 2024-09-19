WGNT to air 9 Norfolk Admiral hockey games this season

NORFOLK, Va. — This season, you'll be able to find Norfolk Admirals hockey games on local TV in Hampton Roads.

WGNT-27, the sister station of WTKR, will air nine Admirals home games in the 2024-25 season beginning mid-November.

"At WTKR & WGNT, we recognize the profound role sports play in our local community, transcending divisions and fostering unity," said Adam Chase, VP and general manager of WTKR/WGNT. "Partnering with the Norfolk Admirals to broadcast nine of their games next season isn't just about showcasing hockey; it's about rallying our region around a common passion."

The Admirals are members of the East Coast Hockey League and play their home games at Norfolk’s Scope Arena.

Casey Christensen, vice president of ticket sales for the Admirals, is excited about how this new partnership will bring hockey into homes in Hampton Roads.

“The Norfolk Admirals are very excited about our continued partnership with WTKR,” Christensen said. "As we look to make our 2024-25 season bigger and better than ever, WTKR's talented team and strong ties to our Hampton Roads community make them an invaluable partner for raising the bar of game experience and fan engagement!"

This thrilling addition to our programming comes as WGNT introduced another hour of local news to September 16 with the addition of the 8 a.m. show.

Earlier this summer, we announced WGNT would no longer be a CW network affiliate. While this resulted in some changes to programming, it also allows us to air more local news and sports.

And there is much more to come. Stay tuned.

WGNT-27 is available at channel 44 on Cox, 7/707 on Spectrum (varies by location), 27 on DirecTV, and 6/506 on Verizon Fios.