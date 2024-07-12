Woman accused of killing her elderly mother in Norfolk with her son's help denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. — The woman who's accused of killing her mother at a Norfolk senior living facility with the help of her son was denied bond on Friday.

Heather Cummings, a 53-year-old from Indiana, and her son, Clifton Cummings, a 24-year-old from Norfolk, are both charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of 81-year-old Cleo Ann Loizides. Loizides was Heather Cummings' mother and Clifton Cummings' grandmother, according to court documents reviewed by News 3.

Heather Cummings appeared in person for her bond hearing on Friday. She was in a wheelchair, and her attorney said she has health issues like Crohn's disease and arthritis.

The judge denied bond for Heather Cummings saying she would be a flight risk.

Her son, Clifton Cummings, did not appear in court. His attorney said they waived his bond hearing and are asking for a sanity and competence evaluation.

Loizides was found unresponsive at Commonwealth Senior Living on June 30 and was pronounced dead on July 1.

Heather and Clifton Cummings were arrested on Tuesday — the same day police say Loizides' death was ruled as a homicide by a medical examiner.

Court documents reviewed by News 3 say Clifton Cummings admitted to strangling his grandmother with a strap. Heather Cummings confessed to helping by holding Loizides down by her hands and encouraging her to "just let go, it's for the best," as her son strangled her, court documents say.

The two planned to travel by car from Indiana to Virginia to the murder, court documents say.

Both Cummings are expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 23.