NORFOLK, Va. — People may see smoke and/or flames near the Norfolk International Airport this week.

But don't worry. It's all part of some FAA-required training. They are live burn exercises.

The trainings are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from about 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to airport officials.

The training site is within the airport fence, north of Miller Store Road, near the Norfolk Premium Outlets and I-64.