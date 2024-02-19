Consolidation could be next step to solve Gates County 911 dispatch issues

GATES COUNTY, N.C. — Gates County leaders are considering a big step in addressing continued concerns with 911 dispatch in the county. During a rare Sunday session, commissioners directed county officials to consider consolidating 911 service with neighboring Perquimans County and potentially others.

News 3 reported last week that Perquimans County began handling 911 calls for Gates County on Feb. 9 after several full-time staffers either left or went on leave.

We’ve since learned that the North Carolina 911 Board found the low staffing levels and paperwork issues meant that the Gates County center was out of compliance.

“While my heart wants to say ‘let’s push forward, we can do this,’ the word non-compliant is staying at the forefront of conversations,” said Commissioner Emily Truman, who is also an experienced 911 dispatcher.

County commissioners voted a year ago to turn over the 911 center to the Sheriff’s office in attempt to retain local control.

“That’s what makes this tough, because people in the past have worked so hard to put something in place and for some reason, we have a hard time maintaining it,” Commissioner Jonathan Craddock said.

Consolidation would not be unprecedented in northeast North Carolina. Pasquotank and Camden counties have a consolidated system. Dare, Hyde and Tyrrell counties also share a 911 center.

Gates County leaders said their neighbors in Perquimans County have been gracious and efficient in their efforts to serve both counties, and there haven’t been any reports of lost calls or service.

“The Board of Commissioners, the sheriff, they’ve all worked really hard to navigate through the issues that we’ve faced and to find hopefully a path forward that’s going to serve the long-term needs of Gates County citizens,” Scott Sauer, Gates County Manager.

There’s no firm timetable established for any potential consolidation, the current agreement for Perquimans County to take over calls in Gates County is only in effect for 90 days.

Perquimans County commissioners were set to discuss the issue during a Monday evening work session, Both counties would have to sign off if a consolidation plan moves forward.