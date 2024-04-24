Teen injured in Elizabeth City shooting that left 2 dead

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two men were shot to death—one of them by a police officer—in Elizabeth City over the weekend, prompting police to investigate. They've since learned that a teen boy was also shot during the incident.

The teen—a 17-year-old from Perquimans County—was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. He survived and has since been released from the hospital, police added.

Police did not say who shot the teen.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 2 a.m. An officer, who was out on foot patrol on North Poindexter Street, heard several gunshots, police say.

Police say Bryan White, 33, shot Cory Revelle, 39, near a parking lot across from several bars and restaurants in the area.

The officer who heard the gunshots arrived and asked White to drop the weapon, police say. When White did not comply, the officer shot him, police added.

Revelle and White were both taken to the hospital, but they did not survive, police say.

Elizabeth City Police are investigating Revelle's death as a homicide.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating White's death since it involved an officer. Elizabeth City Chief of Police Phillip Webster said this is the first time in at least 19 years an officer with the department has shot someone.

