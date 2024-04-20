Officer shoots, kills man suspected of murder in Elizabeth City: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City said that an officer shot and killed a man shortly after he allegedly shot and killed another man.

On Saturday, April 20, at around 2:00 a.m., Police said an officer was patrolling on North Poindexter Street near Colonial Avenue in the city's Downtown area when they heard gunshots.

Officers said they investigated and learned that Bryan Christopher White, 33, had shot Cory Christopher Revelle, 39.

According to police, the officer who heard the shots approached White and demanded he drop his weapon.

Police said White did not comply and was subsequently shot by the officer.

More officers then arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures on both White and Revelle until they could be taken to the hospital by EMS, according to police. However, both died from their injuries at the hospital.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it was investigating the homicide of Revelle, while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the officer-involved shooting.