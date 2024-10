OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Kitty Hawk police department responded to a call around 8:46 p.m. in which a man and his two dogs were struck by a car while crossing N Croatan Highway at White Street.

The man and dogs were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said that the man driving the vehicle, a Honda Accord, stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

There are no criminal charges at this time.