16-year-old reported missing in Kill Devil Hills, police say

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is trying to locate Christian Jenkins, 16.

In a release, police said Jenkins left his home in Kill Devil Hills around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green T-shirt, police said. Jenkins is 5'11" and weighs about 120 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is noted to have dental braces.

Authorities said Jenkins is driving a 2006 brown Ford F350, which carries the North Carolina weighted truck registration plate VA7196, police said. Christian's truck was last spotted traveling west in Haywood County, NC, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have provided photos of Christian and his vehicle to aid in the search. He is also believed to be in the company of his dog, as seen in one of the provided pictures.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins' whereabouts is urged to contact the Kill Devil Hills Police Department immediately at 252-473-3444, or call 911.