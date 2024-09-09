Watch Now
911 outage due to cut fiber optic cable in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A 911 outage happened around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon due to a cut fiber optic cable, according to Dare County Emergency Manager Drew Pearson.

The cut cable was along NC 12 near Pea Island Visitor Center.

Pearson said these types of lines are prone to damage and compact rapid deployable devices are set up to allow people to access the Dare County 911 Communication Center.

However, this just a temporary fix and a company named Brightspeed is trying to fix the damaged optic line.

