Another Rodanthe oceanfront house collapses in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Another Rodanthe house collapsed early Friday morning along G A Kohler Court, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said.

The house is the second in that area in the past month to meet its end due to the ocean waves.

Watch: Monitoring Rodanthe oceanfront houses

CHNS is advising visitors and residents to avoid the beaches and water in that area due to debris.

"Dangerous debris may be present on the beach and in the water to the north and south of the collapse site, which will likely lead to temporary beach closures for public safety," according to a Facebook post from CHNS.

Another house nearby also sustained damage due to the collapse.

This is the eighth collapse of a house on the Seashore in the past four years, CHNS said. News 3 has been covering this issue extensively — including efforts to remove houses before more of them fall victim to the encroaching waves.