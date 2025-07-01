Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks News and Weather

Actions

New York man found dead in ocean near Hatteras Island

Top Stories: Monday, June 30
cape hatteras lighthouse
Posted

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 67-year-old man has died after a bystander found him face down in the Atlantic Ocean near Hatteras Island Monday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water east of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ramp 49 in Frisco, North Carolina. They immediately initiated CPR with the help of Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services staff and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers were also at the scene.

It appears the man was swimming in the water without a flotation device. While rip currents in Frisco were moderate, the area of the incident did not show any signs.

The man was visiting from Nanuet, New York.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway