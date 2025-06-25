Multiple lots at Cape Hatteras National Seashore set to close for shoreside buoy removal

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced the closure of its Little Kinnakeet Beach Access and ramp 34, just north of Avon, for the removal of a washed-up buoy.

The buoy is said to be property of the Coast Guard and will shut these accesses down from Juen 25th to the afternoon of June 27th. It's unknown how much space will be zoned off for removal.

Highway 12 will also have a safety closure in effect the morning of June 26th, although their official website stated this closure would only last for a few minutes.

The seashore is expected to see heavy traffic amidst peak tourist season. Visitors, especially those driving onto the beach, should proceed with caution when approaching this area of the shore.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore's will provide updates if the expected re-opening on the 27th.