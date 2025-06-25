Money stolen from Corolla business damaged by lightning strike fire

COROLLA, N.C. — Just 10 days ago, Corolla Adventure Golf and Bumper Cars was struck by lightning, causing a fire to leave heavy damage to the building. Just as the business has started picking up the pieces, someone broke in and stole from them.

“It's just really upsetting to know that there's people like this out there," said Manny Golasa, CEO of BeachMart Inc.

Manny Golasa is disappointed. Already dealing with the lightning strike fire that damaged his business and now…

“Somebody came to our place of work and broke into our vending machines. Two of them using our own golf clubs, which he broke into our clubhouse to get and on top of that, he broke into our small safe back there, and he got away with about $300 worth of rolls of quarters."

Manny is now trying to get the word out about what happened here, including a police report with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

“I made a post on social media. I'm just hoping that in this small town, small community, people talk, and I'm hoping that this guy gets caught.”

For Manny, this place is much more than just a business for him.

“There's a lot to do here, but there's not a lot of outdoor activities to do here. Yes, you can go eat at a million different places, drink at a million different places, but there's really a limited amount of miniature golf courses here. It's a shame, because I know we have tourists that come here year in and year out, looking forward to to ride our bumper cars and play miniature golf.”

At a business that is already doing its best to reopen, an event Manny feels like they just didn’t deserve.

“We got hurt enough by mother nature, and then somebody comes here and adds more damage to our building. Just hurts to know that there's people like this out there. It's not fair.”