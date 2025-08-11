Horse struck, killed in Corolla Monday morning: CWHF

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A horse was killed after a driver hit it in Corolla Monday morning, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF).

Around 5 a.m. on August 11, CWHF says 911 received a call from a driver saying that they had hit a horse at the 2000 block of Sandpiper Road in the 4x4 area of Corolla.

CWHF identified the horse that was killed as a 10-year-old stallion named Francisco.

The fund's veterinarian confirmed that Francisco had the following injuries: complete fracture of the radius and ulna, ruptured eye with periocular fractures, fractured ribs with subcutaneous emphysema and likely ruptured diaphragm with pneumoabdomen.

There is no further information on the driver or what caused the driver to hit Francisco, CWHF stated. The investigation is under the authority of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office.

The CWHF described Francisco as a young, healthy stallion that had a harem of four mares, a yearling colt and a four-month-old. However, the fund has not confirmed that Francisco fathered either of the colts.

The horses within his harem are acting normally, so there is no concern for their safety or health, CWHF said.