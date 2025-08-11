Avalon Pier shooting suspect indicted on 2 charges, including 1st-degree murder

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The teen suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another during a shooting at the Avalon Fishing Pier on July 31 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to prosecutors.

The suspect, 16-year-old Henry Lee Hargis, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors say.

Kill Devil Hills police previously announced that Hargis would be facing those charges in connection with a shooting on July 31 at the Avalon Fishing Pier. The incident left a 19-year-old man dead and a 15-year-old boy injured. Police accuse Hargis of pulling the trigger.

The shooting happened around 2:37 p.m. in the fishing pier's parking lot, Kill Devil Hills Asst. Police Chief Dana Harris shared during a press conference.

He said Hargis drove away, but law enforcement used descriptions from witnesses to identify him as the suspect. He was taken into custody by the Southern Shores Police Department after a traffic stop at 3:19 p.m.