Capt'n Franks celebrates 50-years

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — In the summer of 1975, Capt’n Franks opened its doors.

"It was my grandfather, my father and my uncle's started it. They opened up in 75, it's just a little cinder block building in the sand dunes, selling hot dogs. It was something cool to do, a place to hang out, serve hot dogs, come down with your friends, surf, fish, whatnot," said Harvey Hess, owner of Capt'n Franks.

A little secret about the business? Every single hot dog that has ever been sold has been cooked on a flat top grill in the restaurant. Only having to replace the original grill once since 1975.

"I would say one of the special things about our hot dogs is the grill, the flat grill space, is that we've only had two different flat tops in 50 years. That's kind of like a cast iron skillet. It has a seasoning, it has a flavor, and it brings that flavor into our hot dog," said Hess.

Hess says tradition is what it's all about at Capt'n Franks. Talking about the people that come in day after day and year after year.

“I think every time they come back to the Outer Banks, or if they live here, Capt'n Franks seems to be a constant. It looks the same, the food's the same, you run into the same people, you're meeting family, you're meeting friends, and it becomes a place to gather. On top of that, we have a really great product in our hot dog, and we're very proud of it," said Hess.

That type of experience is what Hess feels will continue to carry the business through another 50-years.

"Stay the same consistency and just kind of staying true to what our roots are, to what we are, not trying to change things. You keep maintaining your equipment, you keep maintaining your building, and you treat your employees fair and you listen to the customers and listen to the employees," said Hess.

Hess thanked his wife Molly, family, employees and customers, saying everyone has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.