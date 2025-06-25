Man hospitalized after hitting pier piling while skimboarding in Kill Devil Hills

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after witnesses say he hit a piling at the Avalon Fishing Pier while skimboarding, according to a spokesperson for the town of Kill Devil Hills.

The spokesperson said multiple 911 callers reported that they could see the man floating face down near the pier around 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was pulled from the water by a bystander. A KDH officer then arrived and administered first aid until other emergency responders arrived, the spokesperson said.

After carrying out lifesaving measures, Dare County EMS sent the teen to the Outer Banks Hospital, where Dare MedFlight later airlifted him to another hospital for additional care.

The town is reminding the public that lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day. A list of KDH beach access locations with fixed guard stands is available here. If no lifeguard is present and there's an emergency, the town advises people to call 911 immediately.