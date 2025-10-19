Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks News and Weather

Actions

Boat washes ashore in Outer Banks following deadly incident near Oregon Inlet

IMG_1460.jpg
Sgt. Anna Barbosa / NC Wildlife Resources Commission
IMG_1460.jpg
IMG_1458.jpg
IMG_1455.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — New details are emerging about a deadly boating accident off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Wildlife Resource Commission officials shared a photo showing the 50-foot vessel that capsized in Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

Authorities say 50-year-old Francis Hennigan Jr. of Pennsylvania and a 29-year-old man from New Jersey were moving the boat to Florida and planned to stop in Beaufort, North Carolina for repairs.

Investigators say both men were thrown into the water without life jackets when the vessel overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the 29-year-old, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hennigan was later found unresponsive in the water and pronounced dead.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

True Crime 757 Podcast