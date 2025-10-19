Boat washes ashore in Outer Banks following deadly incident near Oregon Inlet

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — New details are emerging about a deadly boating accident off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Wildlife Resource Commission officials shared a photo showing the 50-foot vessel that capsized in Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

Authorities say 50-year-old Francis Hennigan Jr. of Pennsylvania and a 29-year-old man from New Jersey were moving the boat to Florida and planned to stop in Beaufort, North Carolina for repairs.

Investigators say both men were thrown into the water without life jackets when the vessel overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the 29-year-old, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hennigan was later found unresponsive in the water and pronounced dead.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the accident.