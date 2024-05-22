Buxton locals worry about impact of abandoned base, erosion on local economy

BUXTON, N.C. — As federal agencies wait for test results from the site of an old military base along the beach in Buxton, people are hoping the situation doesn’t impact the local economy.

Crews removed a pipe from the oil base and are testing for petroleum after erosion exposed pieces of the old base last September and again in February.

A three-tenths of a mile section of beach in Buxton has been closed as a precaution, but the rest of the beaches in the area remain open.

Outer Banks Dare County hopes Buxton base closure doesn't impact summer tourism Samuel King

While there have been some reports of people canceling their visits to Buxton and other parts of Hatteras Island, others are heading on down.

“It’s beautiful,” said Richard Richardson, who is visiting from Kentucky. “We were hoping this was actually open, this is why we came. That’s why we rented the place over here.”

Like others, they headed a few yards down from the closure site to access the beach.

It’s just what Wendi Munden with the Buxton Civic Association and NC 12 Realty wants to see.

Watch previous coverage: Dare County hopes Buxton base closure doesn't impact summer tourism

Dare County hopes Buxton base situation doesn't impact tourism

“Once you come down here and see it’s a very, very small section; just a couple feet beyond it, people are open and enjoying the beaches,” she said.

Munden said after months of inaction, the recent activity from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is giving locals hope that a remediation plan will be developed soon.

Long-term, the concerns are about erosion. The area was battered by storms during the winter, bringing the problem to the forefront again.

“I think Buxton needs something to stop our beaches from washing away into the ocean,” Munden said. “We need jetties. We need something more than just beach nourishment, which happens and then fades away. So we need a permanent solution.”

Samuel King/WTKR Beachgoers in Buxton navigate around a closure of a small section of shoreline.

Munden believes solving the erosion issue will raise property values for everyone. According to listings, one home along the oceanfront has seen its price drop in recent weeks but others nearby are holding steady.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed its field work out at the site on last Friday. It’s waiting to see whether tests confirm petroleum contamination before determining the next steps.