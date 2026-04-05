Coast Guard: 1 dead after commercial vessel capsizes near Ocracoke Inlet

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — One person died after a 25-foot commercial vessel capsized near Ocracoke Inlet on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said Sector North Carolina Command Center received a report of the capsized boat with four people in the water. A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet launched to respond.

Before crews arrived, a nearby good Samaritan vessel reached the scene and pulled all four people from the water.

Dare County EMS later confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the pier. The other three people were recovered safely.

The Coast Guard said the vessel was operating commercially at the time of the incident. TowBoatUS was on scene working to refloat the boat.

Officials said no pollution or fuel sheen had been reported.

The Coast Guard is investigating what led up to the capsizing.