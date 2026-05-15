Southern Shores raises speed limit from 35 to 40 mph on portion of Duck Road

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — As speed limits were being lowered on Hatteras Island for the season Friday, a portion of Duck Road in Southern Shores is being raised. From Porpoise Run to the stoplight at 13th Avenue, the speed limit will now be 40 instead of 35.

"I think lower speed limits would probably be the best choice," said Jordan Callahan, who has lived in Southern Shores for six years.

Callahan can see both sides of the argument on the speed limit being raised on Duck Road but also has mixed feelings about it.

"I think now you're just going to probably have overeager people, and then winter time it'd be nice, but people are already hitting the deer, and the speed limit is 35 so I don't think how it's going to be a positive change," said Callahan.

The new 40 mph speed limit in this stretch went into effect Friday, coming after safety concerns over low-speed vehicles operating on Duck Road alongside normal car traffic. It's a concern that town leaders have been discussing since late last year. In North Carolina, low-speed vehicles can only operate on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or lower.

"There was the recognition that low speed vehicles and the traffic that we have on NC 12, they're not compatible to one another, and so that was one of the main reasons," said Southern Shores Town Manager Cliff Ogburn.

The initial request from the town to NCDOT was to raise the speed limit to 40 on the entire stretch of N.C. 12 through the town. But through public feedback the last few months, they decided on this specific stretch.

"What that does is it allows folks to be able to take their golf cart, get on one of the interior streets, avoid that section of NC 12, and from there they can go anywhere in town, and even up to Duck," said Ogburn.

Ogburn understands there are still going to be concerns about safety here but feels the town was able to find a balance by doing this.

"We don't want to cut off alternative means of transportation. We don't want to make things less safe anywhere in town for any reason. Hopefully folks will see this as the town trying to compromise and finding the right balance with safety the priority," said Ogburn.

Also saying that though it's raised for now, the town will be keeping a close eye on the traffic impacts it has on the area.

"I think the town will continue to be mindful of this recommendation, and how it may need to change in the future," said Ogburn.

Though it technically went into effect Friday in Southern Shores, an NCDOT official told News 3 that crews will officially be putting the 40 mph signs up Monday.

The 35 mph speed limits will remain in effect from the Southern Shores town limit to Porpoise Run, and from the 13th Avenue stoplight to the town line with Duck.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.