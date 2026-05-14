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Water-related death reported at Avon beach: NPS

avon obx sept 23.jpg
Angela Bohon, WTKR 3
avon obx sept 23.jpg
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AVON, N.C. — Crews responded to a water-related fatality off a beach in Avon on Wednesday, a National Park Service (NPS) Public Affairs Specialist told News 3 on Thursday.

The adult received medical assistance from Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers and the Hatteras Island Rescue squad, according to the NPS official. Dare County Emergency Medical Services came in to provide additional medical care.

No further information was provided by the NPS official.

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