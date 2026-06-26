N.C. Governor volunteers at OBX Food Pantry, discusses coastal issues

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein took a break from running the state on Friday to volunteer packing and unloading food at the Beach Food Pantry in Kitty Hawk.

"This institution is meeting the needs of thousands of North Carolinians. Folks who some of them earn too much for SNAP benefits, but they don't have enough money at the end of the month to ensure that they have the nutrition for their families," said Stein.

Stein took the time to learn about how the organization is filling the gaps for those in need in the community.

"There's not a community in North Carolina where there are not people who are experiencing the pangs of hunger in their bellies, and what we need to do is never forget that and make sure that we as a state are doing everything we can to help address people's nutritional needs," said Stein.

While in the area, Stein also took the time to address the long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge Project after State Auditor Dave Boliek's visit to Currituck County this week. News 3 attended that meeting where Boliek released a report showing $61 million in taxpayer dollars has been spent on the project and northeastern North Carolina residents deserve an answer on its future.

"It's still an active project, and the state has submitted a number of permits, three of which have been granted. I think there's one more with the Coast Guard that's under review. There's definitely a funding need, there's a funding gap there. It's a question whether there's enough money locally, and when you add in the state and when you add in the tolls, this is an expensive project. So if we want this project to go forward, we're going to need federal participation," said Stein.

With Stein in town, News 3 and fellow Outer Banks media organizations wanted to hear from Stein about legislation that would overturn the hardened structures ban on the coast. News 3 spoke to Stein about it in the past while the legislation continues to move through Raleigh. Stein was asked if he'd support legislation overturning the ban.

"It all depends on how it's written. There is a commission looking at this issue. What I want is for whatever the state enacts and whatever I sign to be based in science. There's clear emotions that are flying here, and we want people to have a road that they can count on, we want people's homes to be preserved, but what we have to do is do it in a way that will make long-term success possible," said Stein.

As far as house collapses on the shoreline and a solution to erosion in Buxton, Stein continues to push for passage of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy's legislation that would allow homeowners to receive National Flood Insurance Program payouts before their houses collapse. That legislation was introduced in May of last year. As it sits in limbo, residents on Hatteras Island are starting to wonder if it will ever be passed in Washington.

"I would welcome movement in Washington on many fronts. We need this Congress to recognize that there are real needs across North Carolina, across this country, including on NC 12, and we need their help. It's time for Congress to act," said Stein.

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