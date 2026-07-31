One year since Avalon Pier murder: mom pushes for justice, case remains in court

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — One year ago, 19-year-old Zane Hughes was murdered in the parking lot of the Avalon Fishing Pier.

"It's been a hard day for everybody. We miss Zane more than anybody could know," said Nicole Hassell, Zane Hughes' mother.

Hassell went to the Avalon Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon to place flowers where her son was killed on July 31, 2025.

"Just coming here, it just it makes me so sad that everybody was robbed of Zane, because he was a great kid," said Hassell.

Since that day, three teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder: now 17-year-old Henry Hargis for allegedly pulling the trigger, now 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey and 18-year-old Zachary Rose allegedly as accessories, but so far a trial has not been set.

Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden in a statement to News 3 on Friday shared this about why that is:

"I often tell victims and victim's families, we can either do it quick, or we can do it right. These are serious cases and they take time. Mistakes made in the process could result in the cases coming back on appeal, and no one wants that. You are absolutely correct, we still do not have the autopsy for the victim Zane Hughes. We obviously can't try, or set for trial, the cases of three defendants charged in Zane's murder until we have the autopsy. I am as anxious as anyone to set these cases for trial."

News 3 on Friday asked Hassell how she felt that a trial still has not been set.

"If the system isn't fixed, it'll happen again and again and again, and we all have to do better for our kids," said Hassell.

In December, Hassell filed a motion for enforcement of crime victims' rights, feeling she has been shut out by the district attorney and investigating agencies for important information related to the case. A judge sided with Cruden, who said in December that Hassell's continued conversations with the media are hurting the integrity of their case.

Cruden repeated that sentiment on Friday, telling News 3:

"My heart breaks for Ms. Hassell, she has endured a loss that no parent should ever have to endure, that is the loss of a child. I have been with countless parents and helped them through the process of dealing with their loss, and at the same time prosecute the cases against those that took their children. Ms. Hassell, in spite of my repeated requests, would repeatedly go the press and social media and release sensitive information that could jeopardize the case and my ability to try them here in Dare County."

Hassell plans to file the motion again.

The three teenagers are expected again in court on Aug. 10. Hargis and Rose remain in custody. Lindsey was released in December on $500,000 secured bond and made to wear an ankle monitor.

Hassell continues to feel that there needs to be change so another family doesn't have to go through what hers has.

"The things that I'm fighting for and speaking out about are for families, not just my family, but other families. The system failed us all when Zane died," said Hassell.

Cruden also shared he doesn't foresee any further charges for the three defendants in this case.

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