Water-related death reported off Hatteras beach: Official

HATTERAS, N.C. — A water-related death was reported off a beach in front of the village of Hatteras on Wednesday, according to an official with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Crews from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, and Dare County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident. The person who died was described by a Cape Hatteras National Seashore official as an adult, but no further information was provided.

The official noted that there was a moderate risk of rip currents in the area. No other hazards were reported at the time of the incident.

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