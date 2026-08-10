Judge updates release terms for teen charged in Avalon Pier murder case

MANTEO, N.C. — One of the three teens charged in the murder of 19-year-old Zane Hughes at the Avalon Fishing Pier in July 2025 had his conditions of release updated by Dare County Judge Andy Womble on Monday.

In December, 17-year-old Kayden Lindsey was released from jail on a $500,000 secured bond and made to wear an ankle monitor that tracks his location at all times, but he was not ordered to be on house arrest.

Since then, Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden says Lindsey has had two instances where he came into contact with Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, and sister inadvertently. Cruden said those interactions occurred at a grocery store and Hughes' sister's place of work.

These interactions led to Cruden wanting to update the conditions of Lindsey's release, and Womble agreed. Womble ruled on Monday to update Lindsey's conditions to him not being on the premises of the two's homes or places of employment. Also adding that if Lindsey finds himself at the same location as the two, he needs to leave the location immediately without incident.

Lindsey was in court with his defense attorney, James Payne, on Monday to accept the updated conditions.

"Any contact has been entirely coincidental. They wanted additional conditions on the bond to ensure that the parties maintain separation while this case is pending, which is a good idea, and why we consented to it," Payne told media members on Monday after the ruling.

Lindsey is the only one of the three teenagers charged to be released from jail. Henry Hargis, now 17, was initially charged with first-degree murder after the shooting at Avalon Pier in July 2025. In September 2025, Lindsey and Zachary Rose, now 18, were charged with first-degree murder for being accessories to the alleged crime.

Hargis and Rose's hearings were pushed to Tuesday morning.

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