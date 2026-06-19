Gold Star family meets Outer Banks memorial fund leaders honoring son's legacy

MANTEO, N.C. — In 2018, the "Sergeant Joshua Rimer Memorial Fund for Veterans" was founded by Betty and Wayne Evans on the Outer Banks. On Friday, Rimer's parents met and made a donation to the people who make this mission possible for the first time.

"He was a good kid, he had a great heart," said Donna Rimer, Joshua's mother.

"He was a character, he liked to pull pranks, he was fun," said James Rimer, Joshua's father.

"I only met him one time, he just had the best smile, there was just something about him," said Betty Evans.

Sgt. Joshua Rimer was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009. The Evans had known the Rimer's from their time in Pittsburgh, when Betty and Donna worked at the same hospital. In 2018, the Evans wanted to find a way to support veterans in the Outer Banks area by creating a fund through the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

"Betty called me on the phone and she says we want to do something for veterans in the area. She had met Josh once and she said it just would mean a lot to us to let us use his name as part of this foundation, so that we can honor him," said Donna.

"It's just been wonderful to know that his name is going to live on forever down here not just back where he lived," said Betty Evans.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation and Interfaith Community Outreach play a major role in making sure this support gets to area veterans.

"We have a veteran program, so it helped complement our veteran program, helping them with rent, mortgage, cars, utilities, mental health, whatever the veteran needed when he came in to get assistance, or she came in to get assistance," said Jenniffer Albanese, executive director for ICO.

On Friday, the Rimer's were able to meet Albanese and Nandy Stuart with OBCF — the people who help make the mission of this fund possible — for the first time.

"Just really brought it to life. This was a real person, his legacy is going to live on forever," said Albanese.

Real stories were shared about how this fund helps veterans throughout the area.

"To come down here and see in person the feel, they're feeling what this community is like down here," said Betty.

"We've been a military family, so we know what it's about, it's taking care of others," said Donna.

Since 2018, OBCF has dispersed more than $47,000 to ICO for veterans' assistance. For the Rimer's, it means the world to be able to know their son's memory will live on forever through this special fund.

"It would make him happy to know that this was a mission that his name is on," said Donna.

Any veteran in Dare and Currituck counties who needs help can reach out to ICO by phone at (252) 480-0070. For more information about the fund and a previous story done in 2018, head to OBCF's website here.

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