Cat adoptions paused at Outer Banks SPCA amid cat illness

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cat adoptions and intakes are on hold at the Outer Banks SPCA as they deal with several illnesses among their cats and kittens.

The animal shelter is closing their cat rooms to the public for the rest of the week and is temporarily pausing all cat intakes and adoptions. In a social media post, the SPCA said they will reevaluate the situation on Monday and give updates then.

“Since mid-June, kittens began showing symptoms such as lethargy, unsteadiness in their movement, diarrhea, and general signs of weakness," the SPCA said in a post. "While the actual illnesses have yet to be determined, extensive veterinary consultation and laboratory testing indicates the illnesses to be viral in nature.”

The SPCA is reminding people to take steps to keep pets in our community safe. When taking a new pet in from any source, the SPCA recommends vaccinating pets immediately and slowly introducing new pets to established pets in the home. They also advise that if a kitten under six months old begins acting lethargic, unsteady, has diarrhea, or any other signs of weakness, they should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.