North Carolina reports record-breaking $37.2B from tourist spending in 2025

Tourist spending in the Tar Heel State set a new record in 2025, according to a release sent from Gov. Josh Stein's press office.

A record $37.2 billion was raised from tourist spending in 2025, topping the previous record of $36.7 billion set in 2024, a 1.3% increase.

Domestic travelers accounted for a vast majority of the spending, contributing $36.1 billion in 2025. On the other hand, international travelers spent $1.1 billion, down 2.8% from 2024.

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Tourism generated more than $4.7 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2025. As a result of visitor spending, North Carolina households saved an average of $605 on state and local taxes, with per capita savings averaging at $244.

Stein emphasized that this boost in tourism spending was reported despite the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.

“North Carolina remains a great place to visit from our beautiful shore to our breathtaking mountains,” Stein said in a statement sent to News 3. “Even in the face of challenges from Hurricane Helene recovery last year, we saw record visitor spending – proof that people want to be here and experience all our state has to offer. From one end of the state to the other, tourism is helping to support jobs, sustain small businesses, and keep our economy moving forward.”

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North Carolina is the seventh most visited state by domestic travelers, according to a release sent from Stein's press office.

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