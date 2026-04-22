Early tourist surge has Outer Banks restaurant owners excited for summer season

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — We're still about five weeks away from the official start of summer here on the Outer Banks, but restaurants are already serving it up. They're seeing a boom of visitors in April that they feel is a good sign for the upcoming summer season.

"This April's been, honestly, the best April we've ever had," said Arthur Richer, owner of Hurricane Mo's.

"We had summer numbers for two weeks," said Harvey Hess, owner of Capt'n Franks.

It was quiet in the early afternoon Wednesday inside both Hurricane Mo's and Capt'n Franks, but it's been quite the month for both restaurants. April has felt more like summertime when it comes to their business and foot traffic.

"We had a lot of vacationers that we've never had before during spring break, which is something you don't generally see, is first timers coming to the Outer Banks in the spring. Usually summertime is their first time experience on the Outer Banks," said Hess.

We aren't exactly sure what's driving it, but spring break trips and Easter both happening within the first couple of weeks of the month could be playing a role.

"It started off with a bang. I think it had to do with probably the spring breaks falling where they did and Easter falling where it did," said Richer.

This kind of momentum is something that both owners feel is a preview of what's to come this summer in the Outer Banks.

"The fact that it's this busy this early, as a business owner, it makes me feel really good going into the season. Because I do think it's going to be a real good season," said Richer.

"This place is a destination. I think people are looking for places to travel closer to home. I think the Outer Banks is a place that's close to home for lots of people, and I think it's going to be a great season for everyone," said Hess.

Meals tax collections in April were up in 2025 compared to 2024 in Dare County, showing that spring is still a time that people are visiting here. We'll be able to see what the April numbers look like for 2026 when they are released later this summer. This trend is only a good thing for long-time restaurants like these two.

"These folks are experiencing spring on the Outer Banks, which is going to expand our seasons every year," said Hess.